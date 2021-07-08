Ease electricity access

The plan to connect more Kenyans to electricity supply is bearing fruit. Power connection is a key factor in economic growth and development as it stimulates enterprises while helping to enhance the safety of traders by denying would-be attackers the cover of darkness.

According to World Bank statistics, access to electricity in Kenya is estimated at 70 per cent of the population. The country has now been ranked top in reducing households without electricity, especially in the rural areas. The 'Energy Progress Report' for 2021, from a partnership between the World Bank and organisations such as the International Energy Agency, now rank the country's electrification pace ahead of its population growth rate.

This is significant as the country has dramatically increased electricity access from 2.3 million connections in 2013 to 8.2 million in April this year. That is a rate of 75 per cent.

This international recognition is music to the ears but there is still a lot of work to be done to translate this into tangible benefits for the people. One is to improve the reliability of power supply, especially in the rural areas. Related to this is the need to enhance emergency responses whenever there is a breakdown. In some places, it takes up to two weeks for the utility, Kenya Power, to restore power supply after an outage.

Another problem that threatens to undermine electrification is erratic billing and rampant disconnections. It is common to have small households in the rural areas slapped with monthly bills of up to Sh20,000. Kenya Power staff literally extort money from electricity consumers by disconnecting supply after generating fake bills.

A solution to this huge billing crisis is the installation of prepaid meters. However, consumers are required to, ironically, clear the exaggerated bills before they can get the gadgets.