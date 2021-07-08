Ease electricity access

By  Editorial

  • According to World Bank statistics, access to electricity in Kenya is estimated at 70 per cent of the population.
  • The country has now been ranked top in reducing households without electricity, especially in the rural areas.

The plan to connect more Kenyans to electricity supply is bearing fruit. Power connection is a key factor in economic growth and development as it stimulates enterprises while helping to enhance the safety of traders by denying would-be attackers the cover of darkness.

