Ease education burden

Primary and secondary schools open today for the second term of the 2022 academic year. The timing is odd due to the reorganised academic calendar following the disruption by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With it has come unprecedented challenges in the education sector. Whereas higher education has seamlessly adapted to the changes, basic education, where the majority of learners are, has up to the end of the year to realign.

This is the third term in a calendar year and there remains one. The strain has been felt by learners, teachers, parents and also the government. Teachers and learners are overburdened to cover curriculum content within shorter than usual periods and this has an impact on the quality of teaching and learning. Previously, three school terms would be covered in 12 months but 2021 and 2022 each have four.

For parents, it’s been a struggle since schools opened in January last year. They’ve had to re-examine the family budgets to pay school fees and keep their children in school. The breaks in between have been brief, which saw fee arrears increase.

The pressure has been pushed to school management. Principals are—justifiably—crying that they can hardly run schools. The situation is compounded by the rising cost of living, which has pushed the cost of supplies beyond their reach. Of critical importance is food prices, coming at an unfortunate time after schools had shared their budgets with parents.

The government also has its capitation to schools set out. To keep the schools running, it would be imprudent to increase school fees mid-year. The government must urgently provide solutions, especially as regards the procurement of foodstuffs.