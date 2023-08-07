Ease divorce process

A happy and blissful marriage is every couple’s dream. The two will have, during their courtship, hopefully learnt each other quite well before tying the knot. However, many find out soon after being declared husband and wife that they are, in fact, not compatible at all.

It is not unusual that domestic violence becomes a part of the lives of such couples. Death or serious injury could have been avoided if there was a way to quickly separate them. A bid to amend the law to make it easier for estranged partners to separate by mutual consent and avoid messy and protracted divorce proceedings is laudable.

A couple should, as exhorted in marriage vows to the excitement of many witnesses, including their family members, should love each other “till death do us part” . But when a marriage gone sour results in death, it violates the very spirit that enjoins man and woman to live happily together.

The proposed legislation aims to provide a simpler and more economical way for couples to disengage and go their separate ways when their union is no longer tenable. It should be an answer to the currently often long-drawn out and emotionally devastating process. The existing procedure is complex, long and costly.

Anything that will help to reduce the agony and expedite the division of marital assets is the way to go. The new bill seeks to amend provisions of the Marriage Act, 2014 to enable divorce by mutual consent. Of course, this will not be the magic bullet for marital chaos but will be a means to ease some of the pain of failed unions.