Ease Covid containment and focus on vaccination

The extension of the curfew for a month demonstrates the government’s determination to deal decisively with Covid-19.

Despite declining infections, the government seems convinced that there is danger in early celebration, hence the decision to continue with the strict controls that have been in effect for nearly two years.

From past experience, infections generally spike the moment regulations are relaxed as the tendency is to throw caution to the wind. Moreover, the coronavirus keeps mutating into lethal variants every few months, necessitating the caution.

Precisely, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe argues that the country has not turned the corner. According to the World Health Organization standards, the country can only count itself triumphant in the war against the pandemic if it records a positivity rate of under five per cent consistently for two or more months. Kenya has not attained that.

Even so, a strong argument is emerging against the continued enforcement of the containment measures. First is the economic question, with the argument that the government needs to relax the rules so as to return the country to normality.

The overnight curfew has adversely affected business and jobs. Evidence has been adduced of the steep economic decline which, if unchecked, may worsen in the coming months.

Secondly, the trend the world over is to ramp up vaccination in order to create herd immunity and guard against infections or even mitigate its impact. However, in Kenya, available statistics indicate that more than four million people have been vaccinated although less than a million has received the full dose.

Yet the government has received large consignments of the vaccines, which means the drugs should be accessible to a larger segment of the society.

The focus, therefore, should be on intensification of vaccination to cover as many Kenyans as possible in a short time.