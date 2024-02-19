Ease congestion and make schools safer

When parents send their children to school, they expect that they will be safe. Nobody would readily let his or her child walk into a deathtrap.

The mandate of the Ministry of Education is to enable learning at the various levels, but it works with its Interior counterpart to enhance safety. Security agencies must also do their best to ensure learners are not exposed to risk.

Apart from the physical threats, there are health dangers learners must be protected against. Over-enrolment of learners in public schools stretches the capacity of available facilities. Sadly, some risks have resulted in deaths.

In the past 43 days, the Daily Nation has traced seven cases of children who were last seen by their parents in good health but were later found dead. The causes remain unclear.

Many schools have huge unmanageable enrolments and flout health and safety guidelines. Quality and Assurance Department checks are never implemented. As a result, classrooms and dormitories are congested and the school compounds lack adequate sanitation facilities. The problem is more pronounced in slums.

In some schools, classrooms have 200 pupils, exceeding the 45 recommended by Unesco. This hampers the achievement of the intended objectives. Principals say this is a consequence of the 100 per transition policy. The solution is to put up more classrooms.