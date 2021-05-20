Ease collection of Huduma cards

The Huduma Namba registration has become mired in unnecessary bureaucracy. As a result, many of the applicants are still waiting for the cards more than a year since they were registered. It will be recalled that people had to be coerced into signing up, sometimes with threats that without the biometric cards, they would be denied public services.

Ironically, administration officials in various parts of the country are now complaining about poor collection of the cards that have been sent to them to distribute to the owners. Whereas people were allowed to sign up for the replacement of their old national identity cards in the places where they live and work, the documents that have been processed have instead been sent to their rural homes.

It makes no sense to require someone who just walked a few metres to register for the card to travel nearly 800 kilometres to collect it. Millions of Kenyans are expected to travel and personally collect the cards from local administrators, including assistant chiefs. Why should they not be allowed to pick up the cards from even the county commissioner’s office where they live in the towns or homes far away from their places of origin? This is an illogical directive that should be reviewed to ease the collection of the Huduma cards.

Previously, people would be asked to choose where their cards should be sent. Now, the cards are being sent to the locations listed on their IDs. Since the mass distribution began in February, some have received an unintelligible mobile phone message. Sadly, only 10 per cent of the applicants have picked up their cards. Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna says it is only 300,000 out of two million applicants.