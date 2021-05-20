Ease collection of Huduma cards

Editorial

  • Administration officials in various parts of the country are now complaining about poor collection of the cards.
  • The distribution should be streamlined to speed up the distribution and collection of the new cards.

The Huduma Namba registration has become mired in unnecessary bureaucracy. As a result, many of the applicants are still waiting for the cards more than a year since they were registered. It will be recalled that people had to be coerced into signing up, sometimes with threats that without the biometric cards, they would be denied public services.

