Early preparations by IEBC good for elections

The plan by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to commence early public engagements in readiness for next year’s polls is a step in the right direction.

Yesterday, IEBC met media industry representatives and addressed the question of public communication and education, which are integral components of an election. Effective participation in an election is predicated on an informed citizenry and the vehicle to achieve that is the media.

The next general election is not until August next year but preparations must begin early. The credibility of an election depends on the level of preparedness. There are key milestones that have to be met — such as voter registration, party nominations and procurement of equipment and infrastructure, recruitment and training of officials. This requires time.

IEBC has prepared a Sh40.9 billion budget, a slight drop from the 2017 figure of Sh45 billion, which it seeks the National Treasury to fund. But IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has expressed misgivings that the Treasury is reluctant to provide the money, which could compromise their preparations.

The point is, the government should provide adequate funding to facilitate proper preparation, including making early purchases to eliminate last-minute rush.

Second is levelling the playing field. The 2022 elections are potentially explosive. The incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta, will step down after serving for the maximum two terms. Already, there is a fierce campaign among various contenders jostling for the presidency. Campaigns are getting hotter and the environment toxic. This has to be managed properly.