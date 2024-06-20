EACC’s deal with former governor raises eyebrows

An out-of-court settlement the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has reached with a former county governor over suspect acquisition of wealth is an interesting development in the fight against public sector graft.

Former Migori governor Okoth Obado has agreed to give up assets he acquired in apparently unexplainable circumstances. This is a welcome triumph for EACC, which has lately stepped up its campaign to recover stolen public property.

In this deal, Mr Obado will forfeit two high-end motor vehicles, a house in Nairobi’s posh Loresho neighbourhood and other properties worth Sh235 million.

But in the consent recorded in the High Court, the anti-corruption agency has dropped the cases on unexplained wealth against Mr Obado, his children and other people.

This raises the question as to whether this high-profile graft suspect and his alleged accomplices may have gotten away with a slap on the wrist.

Could these be the only properties he fraudulently acquired or there could be more? The public will never know this as the cases have been dropped.

Rampant corruption

The EACC was pursuing more than Sh2 billion allegedly siphoned from the Migori County Government. It agreed to the deal because it could not trace vital documents after a fire damaged the county stores believed to have contained the evidence.

This is just one of the numerous cases that confirm the rampant corruption in the counties in which top officials, including governors, have been fingered. Devolution has enabled impressive development countrywide in just over 10 years since the inception of the counties.

Unfortunately, though, corruption has also been devolved.

While the EACC deal with Mr Obado is a step in the right direction, it does not go far enough. The pursuit of stolen public funds must be intensified.

The perpetrators should not be allowed to go almost scot free through favourable deals that short-change the public.