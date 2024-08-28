EAC support for Raila AU bid laudable

The presence of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State at the unveiling of Kenya’s candidate for the African Union Commission chairmanship demonstrates the significance the region attaches to this position.

President William Ruto was joined by colleagues Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania), and Salva Kiir (South Sudan) in launching Mr Raila Odinga’s bid. Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Burundian counterpart sent representatives.

President Ruto declared that Kenya is taking the assignment very seriously, hence the choice of the veteran opposition leader and former Prime Minister Odinga, whom he described as the “most capable steward” for the job.

The EAC chairperson, South Sudanese President Kiir, led his fellow regional presidents in endorsing Mr Odinga for the top continental position at State House, Nairobi.

Also at the ceremony were prominent former Presidents Jakaya Kikwete (Tanzania) and Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), among other top dignitaries.

Further confirmation of the potential credible candidature of Mr Odinga is Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s apology conveyed by the host.

Challenges facing the continent

This is a remarkable show of East African regional solidarity that should send a message to the whole continent on the need for the rotation of the chairmanship for effective leadership. The current chairperson, Mr Moussa Faki, is from West Africa.

President Ruto has showered praise on his opponent in the 2022 elections as “a bold and wise leader, a professional and technocrat, a towering statesman and a mobiliser for positive change”.

President Suluhu lauded Mr Odinga as not only a wise statesman, but one who can make a strong case for Africa.

Long-serving Ugandan President Museveni described him as a pan-Africanist qualified for the job.

Mr Odinga pledged to push for the scrapping of visas for intra-Africa travel and the removal of trade barriers and pursuit for peace and prosperity for all. He also appealed to fellow East Africans to join him on his journey and accompany him to Addis Ababa in February next year.