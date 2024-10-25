Dysfunctional IEBC hampering democracy

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been dysfunctional for over a year. Without a properly constituted IEBC, seats that fall vacant cannot be filled.

The people are, therefore, being denied their constitutional right of representation in the national and county assemblies. And because there does not seem to be an end in sight to the IEBC crisis, even foreigners who wish the country well, have decided to remind our own leaders about the urgent need to solve the impasse.

The IEBC not only has no chairperson, but also commissioners. It can neither hold by-elections nor carry out border delimitation. Nominees to the IEBC selection panel also cannot be approved.

Two constituencies have no MPs. In one, the MP died, while the other vacancy was created by the appointment of its representative, Mr Opiyo Wandayi, as the new Energy Cabinet Secretary.

United States Ambassador Meg Whitman has queried the inordinate delay in appointing the commissioners. Without the IEBC, the country’s democracy is at grave risk.

Kenyans in the diaspora are reading mischief and malice in the delay, charging that it is meant to prevent the recalling of the MPs, who have failed to discharge their mandate in the interest of those they represent in the august House.

A total of 11 parliamentary and civic seats remain vacant, despite the law requiring that they be filled within 90 days.

The lack of a full commission will hamper the review of constituency boundaries before the 2027 elections. Questions have also been raised about how new Deputy President nominee Kithure Kindiki was approved without a fully constituted IEBC.

There was a lot of excitement when President Ruto several months ago assented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024, setting the stage for the electoral agency’s reconstitution. He is now being accused of deliberately delaying its reconstitution.