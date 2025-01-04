Dry spell test looms

The next three months will be tough for Kenyans who must brace themselves for a dry and very hot season. This period leads to the long rains that should kick in towards the end of March.

With its increasingly accurate forecasts, the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned of below average rainfall and higher temperatures in most parts of the country from January to March. Sunny and dry weather will dominate large parts of the country, with occasional rains in select regions.

However, while most of the country will experience extremely dry weather, a few areas such as the highlands west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria basin, the central and southern Rift Valley, the highlands east of the Rift Valley, the south-eastern lowlands, and the Coastal Strip are likely to receive some occasional rainfall. It is expected to be near or below the January average.

While the prolonged sunny period offers opportunities for solar energy generation and crop harvesting, it also raises concerns about water scarcity for the pastoralists in the arid and semi-arid regions. Communities in areas likely to receive occasional rainfall should be encouraged to harvest rainwater to supplement their needs.

Last year, climate change impacts were evident from heat waves to devastating floods that swept away homes in various parts of the country, claiming 300 lives and destroying property. Infrastructure, especially roads and bridges, also took a beating, with schools and other public institutions swamped during serious flooding.

To be forewarned is to be forearmed. Communities have shown remarkable resilience in adapting to the escalating consequences of climate change. However, quite unsettling are the erratic changes from disastrous floods to extreme drought, posing grave challenges.