Drought budget cut shocking

The slashing of the financial allocation for drought emergency from Sh2 billion to Sh20 million is one of the severest budget cuts as the country grapples with financial difficulties.

Indeed, the government has been quick to blame this on the withdrawal of the unpopular Finance Bill, 2024, following the Generation Z protests that rocked the country for nearly two months, resulting in deaths and damage to property. The youthful protesters rejected what have been described as “punitive and oppressive” taxes.

Following the reduction of its funding, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that should a disaster strike, it will not be able to offer adequate assistance. The arid and semi-arid areas suffer severe food shortages leading to starvation and deaths.

CEO Hared Adan has told the National Assembly Regional and Development Committee that instead of Sh2 billion being set aside for drought emergencies this financial year, the agency has only been allocated Sh20 million.

Acute food insecurity

It intervenes during disasters such as floods, locust invasions and hunger. Despite its national mandate, the authority currently operates only in 23 Arid and Semi-Arid counties.

The NDMA operates through the National Drought Emergency Fund (NDEF) Act, 2012, operationalised through the Public Finance Management (National Drought Emergency Fund) Regulations, 2021. The fund facilitates resilience building, preparedness and timely response to reduce adverse effects.

Nearly 1.9 million Kenyans or 12 per cent of the population are already facing acute food insecurity and need urgent humanitarian aid.