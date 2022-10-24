Drop party merger plan

A proposal to have all the political parties affiliated to the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance wind up and join President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in preparation for the 2027 General Election is a step in the wrong direction.

The idea, according to UDA chairman Johnson Muthama, is for the coalition to go into the elections as one party, with the folding of parties under it, just as Jubilee Party did in the run-up to the 2017 polls.

But this road proposed by UDA is fraught with risks.

Soon after Independence, Kenya African Democratic Union (Kadu) merged with the ruling Kenya African National Union (Kanu). That would lead to the introduction of the single-party system, whose reign of terror and political intimidation cannot be overstated. The Jubilee one-party attempt in 2017 also revealed the challenges of a monolith party, what with the eventual disintegration of the outfit and the birth of UDA.

Granted, political party discipline in Kenya, where individuals form built-for-purpose political vehicles based on ideology and amass membership, is uninspiring. Even then, it is our responsibility to continually work at building such parties, and it starts with letting all enjoy their unique characteristics.

No two parties can be exactly the same—in ideology, membership recruitment and retention or even leadership—and dissolution and merger of outfits, let alone as many as UDA proposes, would deny Kenyans freedom of choice.

Parties enter into a coalition for the reasons that they share some—but not all—characteristics, with the outfits free to disengage as and when they feel those similarities are no longer being met. Such coalitions are the way to go, with parties maintaining their identity, membership and ideology.