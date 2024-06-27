DP Gachagua unfair to NIS chief

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s public onslaught against a senior public officer heading a key government institution was unprocedural, unfair and in bad taste.

He used a press conference to call for the resignation of National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director-General Noordin Haji, blaming the agency for the anti-tax protests that resulted in scores of deaths, serious injuries and destruction of property.

The DP feels the NIS failed in its mandate by allegedly not informing the President on the situation on the ground before the Generation Z protesters took to the streets of Nairobi and other towns. The protests were largely peaceful until police fired live bullets and teargas and used water cannons on them.

Since the NIS chief reports directly to the President, could the DP have been acting on the instructions of his boss in denouncing Mr Haji as incompetent? This raises a number of other questions. Was a proper assessment of the NIS chief’s performance carried out and President William Ruto informed about it? And was the press conference the best way to announce the DP’s supposed verdict?

This public exposure of the NIS chief amounts to a high-level lynching of this top officer. It is quite wrong for the DP to demand that Mr Haji be held responsible for the deaths and injuries to protesters and destruction of property.

Interestingly, the DP has even asked President Ruto to pick a competent NIS boss. The President only nominates a candidate for the position, who is then vetted by the National Assembly before being appointed.