DP Gachagua’s divisive utterances a big shame

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s recent utterances are disgraceful and a shame to the second-highest office in the land, which he holds courtesy of the right of Kenyans to exercise their democratic right to choose their leaders. It is, of course, an inalienable right.

Kenyans have, every five years since Independence nearly 60 years ago, faithfully turned up without fail to cast their ballots and whoever is elected becomes the leader of all. It would, therefore, be not only imprudent but also grossly unfair to discriminate against people on the basis of whom they voted for.

By publicly declaring that only Kenyans who voted for President William Ruto in last year’s general election deserve government services, Mr Gachagua is totally out of order. This is a disappointing remark from a leader who should be rallying national unity following the divisive elections.

As the second-in-command, the DP has widely missed the point by needlessly trying to further drive a wedge between Kenyans who are trying to move on after going through a tough election season. President Ruto, DP Gachagua and their Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration cannot serve only the people who voted for them.

Ours is a secret-ballot electoral system and an attempt at profiling and enforcing blanket discrimination violates the constitutional right of all eligible Kenyans to cast their ballot for their favourite candidate and the winner becomes the leader of the nation.

Contrary to the DP’s pronouncement, every Kenyan is entitled to government services and these should never be privatised, whatever the case. His description of the government as a “private company”, which only those who have invested in should benefit from—and on a pro rata basis to boot—is wide off the mark. The government belongs to all Kenyans and must never be hijacked to the exclusion of some.

Mr Gachagua’s divisive talk is unfortunate and many will be glad to hear that his boss, President Ruto, does not subscribe to such a base ideology.