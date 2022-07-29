Doping scourge shameful

The Commonwealth Games action started yesterday in Birmingham, England, with Kenya expected to feature prominently in the men’s and women’s marathons today.

Kenya has traditionally performed well in these games, and sports enthusiasts have tipped the country to run away with the medals on the streets of England’s second-largest city today.

Kenyan men have won the marathon gold medal twice at these games through Douglas Wakiihuri (Auckland, 1990) and John Kelai (2010, Delhi).

The women have been more successful, completing 1-2 finishes through Irene Jerotich and Irene Mogaka (2010, Delhi) with Flomena Cheyech and Caroline Kilel bagging gold and silver four years later in Glasgow.

It’s, therefore, quite disturbing to learn that Kenya will field only one athlete in today’s women’s marathon after two team members were red-flagged for violation of anti-doping rules.

The news comes hardly two weeks after Lawrence Cherono was ejected from the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA, for flouting anti-doping rules.

High-risk nation

Currently, Kenya is placed in ‘Category A’ by the Athletics Intelligence Unit (AIU) and World Anti-doping Agency (Wada) as a high-risk nation as far as violation of anti-doping rules is concerned.

Others in this category are Belarus, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Morocco, Nigeria and Ukraine.

Such categorisation stems from, inter alia, a country’s doping history, confidential intelligence provided by AIU, and the manner in which a country’s athletics federation and anti-doping authorities respond to risks of doping.

Clearly, AIU and Wada aren’t convinced we are doing enough and the recent doping tests aren’t helping our image either.

Even as we hope for medals from Birmingham, and at next week’s World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, Athletics Kenya must analyse the recent findings and get to the bottom of the rot.