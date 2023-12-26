Donate, but suffering Kenyans deserve better

Tough economic times have this year dampened the festive season’s joyful mood for the majority of Kenyans. For some, raising just about Sh100 for a single meal for the family is a tall order. Indeed, many Kenyans have had to slash their Christmas spending due to the high cost of living.

That was exhibited when hordes of people from Nandi, Uasin Gishu and Kakamega counties made a beeline for President William Ruto’s rural home at Sugoi a few days ago, hoping to cash in on his generosity. And he did not disappoint, as the throngs queued for his self-branded Christmas goodies.

There was no better confirmation of a people’s desperation than their showing up as early as 4am. And the long queues full of happy people ferrying away packets of wheat flour, cooking oil and rice. President Ruto’s well-meaning gesture has also rekindled the debate over the plight of Kenyans struggling to make ends meet.

Such donations are a one-off thing, and the recipients might not be able to afford such goodies soon. And these scenes must have been replicated in the homes of other senior politicians and top government officials out to spread the Christmas cheer.

However, while a few people have it nice, wallowing in their lavishness, many Kenyans cannot afford a basic meal. What is needed, therefore, is a sustainable effort that enables the people to fend for themselves. And the elephant in the room is the high cost of living, thanks to high fuel prices, skyrocketing prices of food and other basic commodities.

After a year in office, many people are not convinced that the Kenya Kwanza government is doing enough to relieve their suffering. The fertiliser subsidy that reduced the price of a 50kg bag from Sh6,500 to Sh3,000 gave a glimmer of hope of boosting food production. But it has since been about the politicians enjoying themselves and rewarding their cronies.