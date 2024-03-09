Don’t waste more billions reviving stalled projects

In yet another revelation of the endemic wastage of public resources, a whopping Sh663 billion is said to have been spent on stalled projects across the country. That is a massive sum of money that could have made a huge difference in the lives of Kenyans had it been prudently used.

The National Treasury says in a report to Parliament that 442 development projects initiated by 14 State departments at a cost of Sh662.9 billion have stalled. Transport, Irrigation, Education, Housing, and Interior account for the highest number. They include airports, power transmission lines, markets, university hostels, dams, irrigation schemes, office blocks, police stations and prisons.

Projects delayed or abandoned in the past 18 years pose a headache to the government. However, President William Ruto is on record as having pledged last August to oversee their revival and stop the launching of new ones.

Interestingly, the report submitted to the parliamentary Budget and Appropriations Committee shows that the government intends to spend more billions to revive the projects. Some were initiated in 2006 during the late President Mwai Kibaki’s tenure. Others were started by his successor, former President Uhuru Kenyatta. They are strewn across the country and have gobbled up huge sums of money.

While the government justifies spending on public projects, including the building of infrastructure, to ease transportation and improve the people’s lives, wastage often creeps in associated with inefficiency and mismanagement.

The massive projects have also been bedevilled by the rampant corruption in the public sector. This siphons resources away from the provision of essential services. The crooked ways of the officials concerned include the misallocation of funds, and grossly overpriced contracts.

Such wastage hampers development and contributes to Budget deficits, prompting more government borrowing. The Ruto administration must enhance transparency, effective oversight, and accountability to combat the wastage and curb corruption.