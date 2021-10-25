Don’t strain children

Most parents always want the best for their children. They, therefore, go to great lengths to ensure that their offspring excel, especially at school. The only problem is that some end up exerting undue pressure on their children, often with devastating effects.

There are many cases of children forced into courses or programmes they don’t like or lack the capacity to undertake. It’s all in the spirit of making sure that they pass well and join the preferred careers. Some demand that their young ones must follow them into their own professions.

Others go overboard, giving their children the best of everything to motivate them. It doesn’t always work. They end up setting unrealistic and unachievable goals for the youngsters.

As one university student has eloquently put it, most parents are obsessed with how the society perceives their children, based only on academic performance. The high expectations of the family and society, coupled with academic pressure, often lead to increased levels of stress, depression and anxiety, making them vulnerable to depression and even suicide.

Studies show that unrealistic parental expectations can be harmful. When their dreams about the children don’t tally with their interests, talents and tendencies, their expectations can strike a deadly blow to the youngsters’ development.

Education reforms that encourage the identification of children’s talents and nurturing them are part of the solution to the problem. There is a need for a change of attitude in society to appreciate that success in life is not only about excelling in academics. Children can also perform well in other areas — such as sports, music and the arts — and become successful.