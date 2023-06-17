Don’t punish innocent drivers 

The return of Alcoblow tests on the roads is both good and bad news. First, drink-driving is a major cause of fatal, serious injuries and accidents that pose a big burden for the healthcare system.

There are many road accident victims occupying hospital beds, thus denying others access to healthcare due to their reckless and avoidable conduct.

While police do a commendable job to get drunks off the roads, this has been prone to abuse. Crooked officers see it as an opportunity to make money. It explains why only a small fraction of those arrested are taken to court. The rest bribe their way out.

Also, the blanket operation punishes the innocents by restricting their movement and subjecting them to the test. With the resurgence of Covid-19 infections, asking many people to breathe into the same gadget might expose them to grave danger.

There is no reason why the traffic police cannot borrow from best practices elsewhere in the world. The crackdown on drink-driving should be based on patrols that observe the behaviour of motorists on the roads and isolate those suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol. This way, those going about their business innocently need not be inconvenienced.

We need consistent and strict enforcement of road rules and regulations instead of knee-jerk reactions meant to extort bribes from motorists.

The 96 people arrested in Nairobi on Friday night risk a Sh100,000 fine or a jail term of not more than two years or both. This stiff fine is meant to deter the crime but ends up being the motivation to pay a bribe.

Most road accidents occur between Friday and Sunday when most people enjoy their weekend break over a drink.