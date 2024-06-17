Don’t overtax the people

All eyes are on the National Assembly as the controversial Finance Bill, 2024, that contains some harsh tax proposals, is set to be tabled this afternoon. Indeed, the ball is now in the MPs’ court following numerous appeals to them to reject the Bill.

As the National Assembly Finance and Planning Committee retreated for its review, there was great expectation that it would heed the people’s cry over their dire economic situation.

Public participation will be rendered a futile exercise if the MPs once again ignore the grievances of the people reeling from over-taxation and statutory levies, including the new 2.75 per cent Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

MPs from both the government and opposition are facing pressure from voters to reject the Bill through which the National Treasury seeks to raise an additional Sh347 billion to fund public services and development projects and service public debt.

President William Ruto is expected to chair a Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting at State House this morning to rally the coalition’s MPs to back the contentious tax proposals. He is keen to ensure the Bill’s passage, as it contains measures and policies key to his economic agenda.

But Opposition leader Raila Odinga has asked MPs to shoot down the Bill. While the standard practice is for lawmakers to vote along party lines, in a case, which affects all, legislators should be guided more by their own conscience. After all, they live among the suffering people and their job as their representatives in the august House is to articulate their concerns and safeguard their rights.

While taxes are necessary to fund programmes to uplift the people’s welfare, the collection should be rational and transparent. The government must tackle corruption, which gobbles up 30 per cent of the taxes collected. It should also not be too ambitious and try to achieve everything at once, while subjecting the people to misery.