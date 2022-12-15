Don’t meddle in tutors’ hiring

The more than 35,000 teaching jobs advertised by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) last week have attracted the attention of an unwelcome group of people. Some politicians are reported to be mobilising unemployed teachers from their regions with promises of jobs.

Politicians have absolutely no role in the hiring of teachers and their actions so soon after the advertisement can only be viewed with a sense of foreboding, given reports of corruption, extortion and fraud in similar exercises in the past.

All indications are that the politicians intend to influence the process to lock out those viewed as outsiders from securing jobs in certain regions. The concerned individuals are only getting involved to interfere with the process for political mileage. Such actions are dangerous, for they hold the potential to incite desperate unemployed youths against one another. This is not only wrong but against the ideals of nationhood. If allowed to continue, the practice will entrench tribalism and mediocrity.

Teachers are free to apply for jobs anywhere in the country and shouldn’t be hindered from doing so. Equally, there are no jobs reserved for people from particular regions and the TSC must ensure that the exercise is fair to all qualified Kenyans. The commission has developed guidelines that must be followed to the letter.

The TSC and top government officials should tell politicians to keep off the recruitment to allow professionals to carry out their mandate.

As much as it is commendable to hire the teachers, the government needs to re-examine the remuneration of interns, in particular. Paying primary and secondary school teachers Sh15,000 and Sh20,000 per month respectively is too little and way below what workers in some lower cadre jobs earn.