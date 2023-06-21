Don’t make Kenyans’ lives more miserable

One thing most Kenyans fully agree on, irrespective of their sharp differences over their political affiliations, is that the authorities are not doing enough to ease the widespread misery of the people brought about by the increasingly high cost of living.

This explains the near-unanimous public rejection of the Finance Bill 2023, which the people fear will only worsen the situation thanks to the apparently demanding proposed taxes. The more optimistic people have been hoping that the ongoing review of the Budget will zero in on measures to address the widespread poverty that adversely affects nearly 40 per cent of the population of nearly 50 million.

According to the latest official statistics, at least five out of every 13 Kenyans live in abject poverty with more sinking into penury. The latest Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) report shows that two out of every five Kenyans in rural areas and two out of six in urban settlements are languishing in poverty. On the whole, about 30 per cent of all the citizens are unable to meet their food needs.

There has been a sharp increase in poverty since 2020 when the world faced the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected the people living in urban areas the most. The 2021 KNBS report shows that the situation is deteriorating. This is worrying, as poverty and disease often go hand in hand.

Hopefully, the MPs and the Executive will not ignore the official data that confirms that there has, indeed, been an increase in the widespread grinding poverty across the country. Parliament must factor in this situation to avoid piling even more pressure on the struggling Kenyans.

As the fate of the Finance Bill is sealed in the National Assembly today, the lawmakers must deeply reflect on the impact that higher taxation rates and more taxes and other proposals therein will have on the people, who are struggling to make ends meet amid dwindling economic opportunities.