Don’t even think about postponing the elections

The debate about the date for the next general election may seem irrelevant, but not when it involves pushy and rabid party hawks seeking to serve selfish interests. It confuses the political landscape, creates unnecessary tensions and elicits negative energy.

A cabal of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s supporters have been campaigning for the postponement of next year’s polls, citing among others, the imperative to change the Constitution before Kenyans vote in new leaders. On the extreme end, allies of Deputy President William Ruto have lurched onto that debate to hit at President Kenyatta, saying, there was a plot to keep the man in power through an unconstitutional method. In essence, it has sparked fires that should be extinguished.

This week, President Kenyatta seized himself of the matter and declared that the elections will be held as spelt out in the Constitution. He dismissed the architects of the debate and their interlocutors as idle talkers, who should be treated with the contempt they deserve.

This is pertinent. According to the Constitution, elections are held every second Tuesday of August of every fifth year. Thus, the next election is August 9, 2022. This has to be respected and any attempt to change it must be resisted.

The date was etched in the Constitution to cure past mischief of using it for selfish intentions. It is recalled that former President Daniel arap Moi boasted that election date was his secret weapon, which he could use to deal a body blow to opposition parties. We cannot go back there.

Precisely, the framers of the Constitution purposed to create a level-playing field and to disabuse sitting presidents of the notion that they could use the election date to ambush and outwit unprepared rivals to retain power. Thus, anybody contemplating to change the election date is badly mistaken.