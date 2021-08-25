Don’t even think about postponing the elections

Editorial

  • A cabal of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s supporters have been campaigning for the postponement of next year’s polls.
  • Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have lurched onto that debate to hit at President Kenyatta.

The debate about the date for the next general election may seem irrelevant, but not when it involves pushy and rabid party hawks seeking to serve selfish interests. It confuses the political landscape, creates unnecessary tensions and elicits negative energy.

