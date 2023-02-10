Document sports history

Last Thursday’s launch of a book celebrating Kenya’s rugby history dating back 100 years is welcome news.

The 288-page book, 100 Years of Rugby in Kenya, authored by former Kenya Rugby Union secretary-general and ex-Mwamba Rugby Club player Zack Oloo, is nostalgic.

We congratulate Oloo for putting together well-researched literature resplendent with records of the sport’s development over the last century, and with photographs and insights from interviews with legends to boot.

Publication of the book, a rare gem on Kenya’s rugby history, is timely since some of the legends of the game interviewed are still alive and remain an invaluable resource to the game.

No records

It’s unfortunate that most Kenyan sports federations hardly keep any records in the form of such literature, leaving the current and future generations of ardent sports followers starved of insights into various sports.

Without crucial statistics, history and data, it’s difficult to monitor the growth of sports. It’s time the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts engaged sports writers, and researchers and commissioned the publication of books and journals that would help build our sport and document the country’s rich sports heritage for posterity.

This is something sports federations must also inculcate as the basic foundation of management. Meanwhile, Kenya’s legendary sportsmen and women also ought to be helped to pen memoirs that would help inspire the generations to come.

Kudos also to prolific sports writer Roy Gachuhi who in 2018 published a book chronicling the history of Kenyan football from the 1920s to date, touching on key moments of the game.

We hope that since Oloo has now documented the history of rugby, the floodgates will open with an avalanche of publications on the development of the other sporting codes.