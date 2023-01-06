Doctors’ decision to call off strike laudable

There is a big sigh of relief in the health sector after doctors called off a strike that was scheduled to begin yesterday. The health professionals have thus given another chance for the continuation of talks to resolve a number of issues.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) had vowed to withdraw its members’ services to push for basic salary increases, the posting of medical interns, the recruitment of more doctors and the provision of adequate equipment and working tools.

Though health is a devolved function, it is still largely controlled by the national government, which oversees policy, staff recruitment and administration. This is largely because the 47 counties lack the capacity in personnel and facilities to go it alone, having been thrust with the job before the basics had been put in place. It became the genesis of the long-running friction between the two levels of government.

The new truce follows several weeks of talks with the Ministry of Health and the county governments. It is in the best interest of all these parties that Kenyans are enabled to access quality healthcare.

Also welcome is a plan to hire 20,000 new medics, which will greatly boost the capacity of public hospitals and health centres to improve service delivery. It should also enable compliance with World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations on the appropriate doctor, nurse and midwife ratios.

According to the WHO, the ratio is determined as 23 doctors, nurses and midwives for every 10,000 people. In Kenya, it stands at 13 doctors, nurses and midwives, a deficit of 3,238 medical officers that largely hamper access to quality healthcare for Kenyans.

According to the Health Ministry, the new staff will be recruited over a three-year period subject to the availability of a whopping Sh21 billion. The hiring of the new staff should ease the Universal Health Coverage to be officially rolled out later in the year.