Don’t shut down camps

The government’s decision to close two major refugee camps, citing a national security threat, could have far-reaching consequences. Kenya is a signatory to international conventions, which guarantee the safety of people who flee their countries fearing for their lives.

Abducting and returning them to the places they have escaped from would be a contravention of international law. This is why we strongly feel that the decision to shut down the camps in the next two weeks should be urgently reviewed.

Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps have over the years been bastions of safety for Somali and South Sudanese refugees. They have enabled the occupants to live near-normal lives away from their war-torn countries with access to education and healthcare.

But it has become evident that crime is also brewed in these camps. They have been cited as the places where terrorist attacks in Kenya have been planned.

Threat to national security

It would, therefore, be irresponsible of the authorities to let these camps on our territory become the source of a grave threat to national security. The government has asked the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to repatriate the over 500,000 refugees or it will kick them out.

This is where we beg to differ with the Interior ministry. Not long ago, a similar repatriation of Somali refugees started with vigour but fizzled out. Those being sent back across the largely 900-kilometre border will most likely just sneak back.