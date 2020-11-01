Do not make universal health white elephant

The national launch of the biometric registration for universal health coverage (UHC) at the weekend in Mombasa was a major step in implementing the government’s grand plan of fighting disease and related socioeconomic burdens. UHC is one of the pillars of this administration’s development plan, the “Big Four Agenda”.

Provision of quality healthcare has dominated government agenda since Independence. Then, the government committed itself to fighting three enemies — poverty, disease and ignorance. Yet, nearly six decades later, that remains a pipe dream. This is why the renewed commitment and focus on providing universal and quality healthcare is illuminating.

However, beyond the grand plan and promises, questions have to be raised about its practicality. Two years ago, the government rolled out a pilot UHC project in four counties — Machakos, Nyeri, Kisumu and Isiolo.

It also embarked on reforming National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to provide the funding. Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) was equally reorganised and given mandate over medical provisions to counties. But the outcomes have been less desirable.

The pilot counties have consistently failed to receive the required funds to manage the programme. Accessing medical equipment and supplies is problematic as Kemsa found itself caught in a web of graft and inefficiency. In addition, NHIF support is not properly articulated to the public.

Besides the pilot, there is the bigger question about the capacity of counties to provide health services. Though a devolved function, counties have largely failed to implement healthcare, leading to renewed calls to return the mandate to the national government.

The drive towards universal healthcare should be properly thought out. It is a desirable goal but the way it is conceived and organised does not offer much promise.

Chances are that the programme will just consume funds but without results. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s pledge to crack the whip to ensure that the agencies deliver must be matched with action.