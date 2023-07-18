Do not let Kenya burn due to political antagonism

Maandamano, the opposition-driven weekly protests against the high cost of living that are now set to run for three straight days starting today, have split the country down the middle. It is no longer about a mere squabble or ‘sibling rivalry’ among political ‘brothers’ but a matter of grave concern. Judging from the recent violent confrontations between the police and riotous youth that have claimed several lives and destroyed property and public infrastructure, the conflict could get out of hand.

It is alarming that the use of live ammunition to disperse demonstrators has caught the attention of the international community. On Tuesday, foreign diplomats in Nairobi called on President William Ruto and Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga to seek an amicable solution to the grievances fuelling the protests. The 13 top diplomats from Western countries, which enjoy cordial relations with Kenya, called on the government and the opposition to avert further loss of life and destruction of property. They wish the best for the country.

Ironically, we have a proven democratic system capable of resolving these internal differences and conflicts. It will be a big shame and the height of irony, therefore, if a country that has continued to play a key role in international peacekeeping and as a mediator in conflicts in the region, the continent and further afield cannot solve disputes among its leaders.

The diplomats have added their considerable voice and clout by making an impassioned appeal to Kenyans, particularly the political leaders from the government and opposition camps, to listen to the voice of reason and embrace dialogue in a bid to enhance peace. These foreign friends are, and rightly so, concerned that we are engaging in activities that could end up burning our country without a care in the world.

We could soon join the category of the failed states—which is unimaginable owing to the gains from the Second Liberation struggle of decades ago. With our progressive Constitution, many felt, and rightly so, that Kenya had put its repressive past behind it to enjoy the cherished rights and freedoms.

Island of peace

It will be recalled that before the single-party dictatorship of the 1980s and ’90s, the country was considered an “island of peace” during the troubled days of military coups and dictatorship in Africa. It was the preferred tourist destination and its military sought for peacekeeping missions. Kenyans were considered hospitable hosts. The economy was buoyed by the agriculture and the industrial sector ripe for investment.

But the country descended into turmoil when the hotly disputed 2007 presidential election sparked violence that claimed more than 1,500 lives and uprooted hundreds of thousands more from their homes. The post-election violence reared its ugly head again in 2013. And 10 years later, we are once again staring at a bloody conflict that threatens to break the country. While the trademark greeting to our visitors has always been “Hakuna matata” and “Karibu Kenya”, travel advisories are now being issued by friendly countries to their citizens, making them shun our attractions and hospitality.

Every time we have been pulled from the brink by well-wishers. How is it that, 60 years after we attained our hard-won independence, we ignore our inner voice and only come to our senses when visitors knock on the door of our national conscience. Should we not have got our act together by now?

Self-serving political contests

Our leaders have terribly let us down. They should not continue to engage in self-serving political contests that only degenerate into violence, claiming innocent lives. How can the resolutions from yesterday’s Cabinet meeting and others, grand plans for the nation, be implemented in such a hostile environment? Which investor will put their money in a country that not only has a shrinking economy but is also riddled with political instability and anarchy? How will Kenyans prosper if they cannot work, study or socialise for lack of peace?