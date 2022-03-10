Don’t harass boda boda

There is not a shadow of doubt that the crackdown on the rogue boda boda riders has unanimous public support. Many Kenyans loathe the criminal conduct of some of the riders. They include those who have had nasty experiences at the hands of boda boda gangs.

While the errant boda boda must be reined in, their law-abiding colleagues should not suffer blanket punishment. Granted, President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a countrywide crackdown on the riders, but it is not a justification for blanket punishment.

Police, who have been looking the other way as the goons reigned, have now taken advantage of the presidential order to harass even innocent motorcyclists, including non-passenger-carrying courier service providers.

Just like the viral video of the woman who suffered barbaric sexual molestation in Nairobi that sparked public outrage, there have been disturbing images of the arrest of some suspected wayward riders. One has a rider lying on the ground chained to his bike as armed plainclothes officers humiliate him. The man is accused of attempting to evade arrest.

But, mark you, this and thousands of other riders arrested across the country since the crackdown on the boda boda menace began are innocent until proven guilty in court.

Was it so difficult for three police officers, who were armed with guns, to subdue and take the suspect into custody instead of chaining him? Some officers conducting the operation have seized motorcycles and extorted bribes from the owners. As some riders were taken to court, convicted and fined, others simply bribed their way out of police custody.