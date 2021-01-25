Don’t erode health gains

The adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been acutely felt across all the sectors. It now threatens to reverse even the successes in programmes implemented to safeguard people's lives.

The provision of free maternity services in public hospitals, which has often been touted as a great achievement by the government, is now threatened.

It will be recalled that since June 2013, the scrapping of user fees for maternity care in all the public facilities under the Free Maternity Service policy increased access to specialist care for expectant mothers.

This is one of the elements of the universal health coverage that the government has been keen to roll out to safeguard the lives of Kenyans.

According to available statistics, more than 6,000 maternal deaths, and 35,000 stillbirths occur in the country every year. That only one out of 10 women who gave birth in public health facilities last year died, was a good sign and an encouragement to get more expectant mothers delivering in hospitals.

Free maternity services

However, Covid-19 poses a grave challenge, as more women choose to give birth at home, as they do fear contracting the virus.

Of course, the problem has been compounded by the strikes by doctors, nurses, and other health workers. With medical services in the public sector paralysed, expectant mothers are literally forced to deliver at home, denied the expert services from qualified health personnel.

Some expectant mothers are reverting to traditional birth attendants, who are not properly equipped to deal with complications during delivery.

While health is a devolved function, the capacity of the counties to deal with these challenges is wanting. The national health authorities and health workers’ unions must genuinely seek negotiations to end the impasse and restore services in public hospitals.

The gains from the provision of free maternity services must be entrenched for the safety of mothers and their newborns for a healthy nation.