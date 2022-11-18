Do more to revive local football 

For the next month, most Kenyan sitting rooms will come alive as fans tune in to TV to watch the action from the 2022 Fifa World Cup, which gets underway in Qatar tomorrow. Thirty-two teams will compete in the quadrennial tournament. Africa will be represented by Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia.

Ghana, Senegal and Cameroon are the only African teams to have reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Although there is no representation from east, central and southern Africa in the competition, there will be many firsts at the tournament. For the first time, all five African teams competing in the tournament will be handled by local coaches, all of whom are former players in their respective countries.

Ghana will be coached by Otto Addo at the tournament, Senegal by Aliou Cisse, Cameroon by Rigobert Song, Tunisia by Jalel Kadri, and Morocco by Walid Regragu. Secondly, a change in rule occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic will see the 32 competing teams each carry five substitutes to the tournament, up from three.

Cameroon, the African country with the most appearances at the world event, competes in the tournament for the eighth time this year, hoping to surpass its quarter-final performance in the 1990 edition held in Italy. Even though still under Fifa suspension, Kenya has a lot to learn from Qatar in terms of staging tournaments.

Once again, Kenya’s Harambee Stars, who failed to go past the second round of African qualifiers for the World Cup, will watch from the terraces as the world’s best footballing nations battle it out for glory. As Kenya fights to be admitted back to the fold by Fifa, local football stakeholders must realise that it will take more than lip service for the country to qualify for major tournaments.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and the Football Federation of Kenya officials must realise that it will take a lot more than just words for Kenya to qualify for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.