Do more for para sports

The Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) and the government must take time to reflect on Team Kenya’s performance at the 17th edition of the Games that ended yesterday in Paris, France.

KNPC had targeted at least four medals but fell short, collecting only one silver medal through Samson Ojuka in men’s long jump T37. The country managed a bronze only at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Kenya was 74th in the medal standings behind eight other Africa countries as the Games drew to a close. Algeria was the leading African country in the 25th position with 11 medals; six gold and five bronze.

In the last two editions, the country has failed to win gold since the 1988 Seoul Games in Korea, something that should be of great concern.

KNPC, its affiliates and the government must go back to the drawing board and come up with a strategic plan if the country is to register improved results in para sports and ultimately in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

Talent search and development

The plan should focus on both short and long term issues to do with provision of facilities, funding, talent search and development, remuneration and the social welfare of para athletes. Most sports facilities in the country are not friendly to people with disabilities, and so the ongoing construction of stadia must address this.

KNPC must build relationships with sports federations so as to be incorporated in able-bodied talent identification, develop talent and competitions. These should also be in line with coaches training tailored for people with disabilities.

Para athletes need special attention and that is why the government should consider a special fund especially for those named in the national team to help them in training and exposure throughout the season.