Do justice for teachers

The international recognition of Kenyan teachers for ably nurturing the young people under their care is a source of immense national pride.

A Kenyan is among the 49 teachers nominated for the 2023 Global Teachers Prize and stands a good chance of winning the Sh148 million award that comes with it.

There is hope she could emerge the best because this will not be the first time that a Kenyan will have won the award, which recognises outstanding contributions to this essential profession. A precedent was set in 2019 when Mr Peter Tabichi was feted as the best teacher on the globe.

He became the very first African to win the prize. Ms Millicent Cassianes, who is among this year’s finalists, is following in Tabichi’s footsteps and once again putting the country in the global limelight.

This comes just days after the celebration of the World Teachers’ Day on October 5, whose theme was about reversing the teacher shortage, which is a big challenge.

It is also an important time for the country to reflect on problems affecting teachers. One is poor remuneration. The international recognition of our teachers should be an inspiration to improve the welfare of teachers.

The introduction of the Competency-Based Curriculum and Junior Secondary School has created demand for more teachers whose hiring has been hampered by lack of funds. This simply means a bigger burden for the fewer teachers.

Ms Cassianes, a P1 teacher, is also the founder of a school for 120 deaf children in her village on the shores of Lake Victoria. She has been picked for enabling these children to access education and thus helping to enhance their future chances in life.