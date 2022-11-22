Do everything to scuttle absolute majority plot

The grand experiment of democracy in a presidential system such as ours can only be as efficient as the Legislature a country puts in place to check on government, and ensure that their decisions are a product of robust public participation and backed by relevant laws and regulations.

That is why Kenyans should be concerned about reports of a push by President William Ruto’s administration to woo minority MPs in a bid for a two-thirds majority.

Such a majority will allow MPs veto powers to approve or reject key legislations, especially those under the protected clauses of the Constitution that require a two-thirds membership in both Houses of Parliament to pass.

That means Kenya faces a real risk of MPs passing every Bill brought by the government, including bad laws. President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza has 179 MPs, 54 shy of a two-thirds majority.

We have travelled this road before, and so ought to know better. The Jubilee Party’s plan of 2017, which was just 30 MPs shy of a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, ended up pushing unpopular laws down Kenyans’ throats, as evidenced in the current Parliament’s attempts at reviewing Uhuru-era laws as we reported recently. Similarly, the atrocities and dictatorial laws of Kanu’s single-party rule should not be forgotten.

We equally reiterate our position that a proposed merger of parties to have one umbrella unit by President Ruto’s allies is a step in the wrong direction that should be quickly nipped in the bud. A supermajority in Parliament, if ever, should only be in cases where those in the minority have been convinced and feel strongly about the issue in question, and not because of a lack of divergent views.