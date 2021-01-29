Divorce reform agenda from Uhuru succession

When President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga launched the Building Bridges Initiative two years ago, the public mood was palpable because it signified the dawn of a new era of constitutional realignment to achieve political stability.

It came against a backdrop of acrimony occasioned by disputed presidential elections in 2017. A decade earlier, the country had witnessed deadly violence that nearly led to civil war due to a bungled election.

The central proposition of BBI was national unity through constitutional amendment to create an all-inclusive governance structure, departing from the regime that is exclusionary and a cause of bitter contests for the presidency.

But the BBI has turned out to be a poisoned chalice.

The proponents failed to explain themselves clearly. On paper, they reasoned that the initiative was to settle unresolved political disputes. But the way they went about pushing the initiative, frowning at any opposition and railroading everybody to support it left a bitter taste in the mouth.

Presidential succession

It seemed there were cards being played under the table and the citizens, pawns in a game they never understood. This elicited mistrust and disenchantment and now, apathy. Critics got reason to oppose it.

The initiative was subtly being used to influence presidential succession, giving room for strong opposition from some hopefuls, chief among them Deputy President William Ruto.

To date, the BBI debate has been turned on its head and made to look as a ploy to block Ruto’s ascendancy to the presidency. The debate has become toxic with resultant violence.

President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga should rethink the strategy to steer the reform agenda to success.