Disused termini wasteful

The sheer value of disused bus termini across the country deserves some urgent reflection in the interest of restoring order and decent commute.

Virtually every major town in this country has its tale of traffic chaos caused by illegal passenger pick-up and drop-off points despite little or no activity in designated bus terminals that cost millions of shillings in taxpayer funds.

A case in point is Nairobi’s Sh250 million Greenpark terminus which remains disused more than a year after its construction was completed by the county government. Amid the traffic chaos in the city, the facility was expected to be sort of a game-changer by holding up to 300 vehicles at a go and allowing for a smooth and seamless flow of transportation within the central business district.

Other smaller termini were also planned for several points across the city including the Bunyala and Workshop roads junction where matatus plying Mombasa Road (South B, South C, Industrial Area, Imara Daima, Athi River, Kitengela, and Machakos) were to terminate

These decongestion plans for Nairobi have flopped partly because public service vehicles (PSVs) shunned the Greenpark terminus.

This kind of situation plays out in many other major towns across the country as disorderly PSV crews have deliberately avoided their designated pick-up and drop-off points that cost millions of shillings in taxpayer funds to build.

Political groups and cartels are notorious for fanning such chaos for material gain and county authorities must assert their powers to push through such projects that are of a noble cause.