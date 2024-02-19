Dismiss lazy officials

A three-day Cabinet retreat convened by President William Ruto is an opportunity to assess his top team’s performance in the one year or so that he has been at the helm of the nation.

The last time there was such a forum, some interesting revelations emerged. Some of the top Cabinet and Principal secretaries were said to have been ignorant about what they were expected to do in their portfolios.

President Ruto said he was disappointed that the people he had chosen from among many other qualified Kenyans were not delivering the goods and enabling his Kenya Kwanza administration to fulfil its election campaign pledges.

Even after that disclosure of incompetence, these officials retained their portfolios. It will be interesting to know where there has been an improvement in the performance of their duties.

There is general public frustration over increasing difficulties and challenges in various sectors and yet the Kenya Kwanza campaign promises to turn around Kenyans’ fortunes were very clear.

Such forums should not just be talk shops but a chance to review performance by identifying the obstacles and how they could have been tackled to fix any shortcomings.

This second annual National Executive Retreat is expected to focus on the performance of ministries and state offices. There has been speculation over a possible Cabinet reshuffle, and a candid review of the performance of the holders of the various portfolios would, therefore, be in order.

The President must go beyond decrying the incompetence of some of his top officials as he did last year.

He has himself to blame for selecting people who cannot perform. The administration should stop making excuses and blaming others for its inability to deliver.