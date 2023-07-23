Digitising health course selection will end graft

For many years the source of the core middle-level professionals for the healthcare sector, Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) is set to play an even more pivotal role by improving its enrolment.

KMTC’s use of the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal is welcome as it will streamline this vital process by easing course selection and admission through a national agency with the requisite expertise and experience as it already serves public universities.

Students who sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination from 2013 to last year can apply through the new system. This is a godsend for who may be unemployed, in part-time jobs or those keen to change careers.

Medical courses popular as they open access to readily available jobs at home and abroad. The platform will ensure fairness in accessing training opportunities as the answer to corruption in selection of students to the 72 KMTC campuses attached to 450 hospitals and health centres countrywide.

The college offers 30 programmes at the diploma and certificate levels in community health nursing, mental health and psychiatry, midwifery, radiography, imaging, medical laboratory sciences, pharmacy, physiotherapy and public health.

The benefits of using the KUCCPS portal include eradicating corruption, which has been rampant with admissions being hawked by crooked officials or slots given to the relatives of powerful and influential individuals. Since KUCCPS has a database of the KCSE exam results of all potential applicants, it will lock out those tempted to use fake papers. The system will level the field for all deserving students and also open access to little-known KMTC campuses in every corner of Kenya.

With digitisation, the applications will the easier and cost-effective, as the prospective candidates need not travel or use courier serves to deliver their application forms. It will also provide real-time information on vacancies and enable follow-ups on applications to confirm enrolment and admission.