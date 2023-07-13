Digitise procurement to stem public sector graft

The procurement of essential supplies in the public sector has become a cash cow for crooked officials. The mere mention of Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), for example, inevitably brings to mind the scourge of corruption.

With the architects of the mega Sh7 billion scandal of several years ago still at large, the agency was recently rocked by another scandal. The Global Fund-sponsored procurement of mosquito nets worth Sh3.7 billion was to help the country to fight malaria, one of its biggest health challenges. Some undeserving firms were awarded tenders fraudulent but they were detected and cancelled.

In a welcome twist, the fund has awarded the contract to two of the firms that had been unfairly locked out when Kemsa floated the tender. They were among 17 unsuccessful bidders in the bungled tendering that the fund rejected. The Global Fund cancelled the multibillion-shilling tender for provision of 10.2 million nets over procurement irregularities. Several other donor agencies, like USAid and UK Aid, have opted to procure for themselves for the local projects they finance.

It is for this reason that the disclosure on Wednesday by Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo to the Senate’s committee on Health of a plan to fully implement e-procurement by next July, starting with for common user items by 10 institutions from this month, is welcome. The aim is to eliminate human interference and meddling. It should have come much earlier to save the country from the crooked deals.

Though not foolproof, it is good that the government plans to embrace digital technology in public sector procurement. The success of the digitisation in the initial institutions should pave the way for the system to be rolled out within the entire bureaucracy, which could see the thieving eliminated so that the government gets due value for the public funds spent.

E-procurement will not only help to eradicate graft but also eliminate red tape and enhance efficiency. The country embracing the global innovation will ease delivery of services.