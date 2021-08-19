Digitise lands records

Touted as a key solution to lands management challenges, the digitisation of records has been hampered by several hitches that have held up billions of shillings. The Ministry of Lands is grappling with double allocations, land grabbing and irregular records, among other issues that could easily have been dealt with.

Cartels have, for years, colluded with wayward Lands officials to stall the process for their own benefit. It is these groups that would not like to see efficiency in land management that digitisation is bound to bring about. Land is not just a vital resource for development; it is also a tool for the mobilisation of resources, being the collateral for project loans.

The sloth in digitising land records in Nairobi alone has reportedly held up transactions worth a whopping Sh100 billion, adversely affecting thousands of Kenyans. It has become a steep price to pay for people seeking bank loans and denies earnings to the professionals who facilitate the transactions.

The Kenya Bankers Association says the transition backlog has stalled issuance of loans to people who need them to complete their projects. As a result, their much-needed contributions to national development remains tied up in the backlog.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney is forthright about the situation, citing irregular records and other hitches that must be resolved before the records are uploaded on the digital platform. She admits that when her team started building the National Land Management Information System, they did not fully appreciate the enormity of the problem.