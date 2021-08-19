Digitise lands records

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The sloth in digitising land records in Nairobi alone has reportedly held up transactions worth a whopping Sh100 billion.
  • It has become a steep price to pay for people seeking bank loans and denies earnings to the professionals who facilitate the transactions.

Touted as a key solution to lands management challenges, the digitisation of records has been hampered by several hitches that have held up billions of shillings. The Ministry of Lands is grappling with double allocations, land grabbing and irregular records, among other issues that could easily have been dealt with.

