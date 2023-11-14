Digitise for efficiency and to curb wastage

The apparent delay in digitisation of public services is denying taxpayers benefits such as the easing of operations. Many heads of public sector organisations are stuck in the old ways, where simple operations needlessly take up too long. Unfortunately, this is also taken advantage of by crooked officials for their own personal gain.

The government should be approaching 100 per cent digitisation and curbing abuse of the system to pave the way to the future. It is, therefore, encouraging that something is being done to speed up the race to the Digital Age.

Some 17 chief executives of key agencies, including Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Power, Kenyatta National Hospital and Kenya Railways, have been given a week to comply with a presidential directive to migrate their payments to a one-stop shop set up by the government. Others are Kenya Bureau of Standards, Kenya Ports of Authority, Kenya National Examinations Council and National Health Insurance Fund.

The CEOs must stop revenue diversion through receipt of cash payments for services. A December 31 deadline has been set for all the departments to realise 100 per cent channelling of all government services through the eCitizen platform. President William Ruto wants all the payments for government services paid to Paybill Number 222222 on the portal. The government is optimistic about increasing the number of services from 5,000 to about 20,000 to boost revenue collection.

The officials must meet the target. Digitisation should enable government agencies to cut costs, increase efficiency and reduce wastage. This is why digital transformation is becoming increasingly important for the public sector. A seamless digital experience can ensure that an organisation remains relevant and also accessible to all citizens. Without this, public and even private sector organisations will stagnate.