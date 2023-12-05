Digitisation good for efficiency

The digitisation of basic government services is a must in this new era to ease delivery and enhance the benefit for individuals, households, communities, public and private sector organisations. Services for which people would physically go to government offices and queue for many hours, or even several days, are now executed at the click of a button, thanks to the existence of the e-Citizen portal.

Of course, these services are also a source of revenue for the government. The government plans to increase the services on the portal from 5,000 to 20,000 with the payments streamlined through one paybill number, 222222. It targets Sh4 billion daily or Sh1.4 trillion by December next year. It is a lucrative business and, of course, comes with some challenges.

The flip side is the threat of hacking or possible manipulation to benefit some individuals. This may be what prompted a senator to challenge in court a Sh50 e-Citizen convenience fee that Kenyans using the platform are being charged by a private entity. Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo argues that it is not only unfair but also an unconstitutional burden on taxpayers.

Mr Madzayo is within his right to question this so that the matter is dealt with in due process. And the controversy is not new as the matter of who owns the domain has been questioned before. However, what is important is that, in this Digital Age, services should be accessible to the people conveniently and at affordable fees. After all, by transacting online, they save on transport costs and the inconvenience of having to travel long distances to, for instance, apply for government documents such as a national identity card or driving licence.