Develop table tennis

Kenya has in the past few weeks not only hosted high-profile world sporting figures but also championships and meetings. This is a manifestation of why it is one of the most revered sporting destinations.

A fortnight ago, International Cycling Union (UCI) president David Lappartient oversaw the Confederation of African Cycling Congress in Nairobi. The hosting of the congress revived hopes that the sport could finally find its right wheels domestically.

On Saturday, the President of International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Petra Sorling, and ITTF Africa president Khaled El-Salhy, presided over the end of the arguably successful May 1-6 African Cup and Club championships.

While Sorling applauded the government and Kenya Lawn Tennis Association (KTTA) for successfully organising the two events, the standards of the sport in the country proved below par. That is why the assurance by Sorling of more support should come as soon as possible if the local table tennis is to be at par with the rest of the continent, like Egypt and Nigeria.

Sorling might have described the organisation and standard of play as inspiring and encouraging but there is little to write home about Kenya in terms of standards. Egyptian sides ENPPI and Petrojet were, respectively, crowned the men and women’s winners of the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Club Championships.

Nairobi City is the only Kenya team that reached the semi-finals to finish fourth in the men’s event while City Eagles was fifth out of sevens teams. Nairobi City wound up fifth followed by City Eagles in the women’s clubsin the six-team contest.

Brian Mutua is the only Kenyan to have gone far when he reached the round of 16 to finish 14th overall. Egyptians Hana Goda and Omar Assar, the women and men’s winners, are professionals, hence their high standards.