Develop school games

The huge fan turnout at the Secondary Schools Term Two Games last week speaks to the popularity of sports at the grassroots. In particular, the boys’ football final match between hitherto little-known Shanderema Secondary and Musingu High during Western Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega, on Saturday drew a capacity crowd.

During the countrywide games, teams displayed a high level of talent in football, volleyball, sevens rugby, 3-on-3 basketball, netball and racquet games and it can only get better as the teams head to the national championships scheduled for August 8-12 in Kakamega. The games witnessed the birth of new champions and talent across different disciplines. For instance, volleyball heavyweights Cheptil Boys High were dethroned in Rift Valley while, in Western, Shanderema upstaged Musingu High in boys’ football.

The flawless organisation of the games in six regions—Rift Valley, Nairobi, Eastern, Central, Western and Coast—by the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) is commendable. Nyanza will complete their games on Tuesday as North Eastern Region stages its championships this weekend.

Staging the national championships games in Kakamega will help to devolve the games across the regions.

KSSSA should remain firm on age-cheating, a phenomenon that has seen some schools win unfairly. National team selectors across various disciplines and federations, and talent scouts from local clubs, should use grassroots competitions as school games to recruit fresh talent for the benefit of the country’s teams in age-group competitions.