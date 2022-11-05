Desist from selective application of justice

The Ruto administration risks falling into the same trap of suspected selective administration of justice for which it has strongly criticised its predecessor.

Since President William Ruto was sworn into office on September 13, some serious cases against Kenya Kwanza Alliance loyalists have been dropped, while those affecting people in the opposite camp have been hastened.

Some of the beneficiaries of the favourable court decisions, who faced corruption and murder charges, not only got off the hook, but have also been appointed to top Executive positions.

This runs counter to the President’s pledge during his swearing-in to serve all Kenyans equally irrespective of whether they voted for him or not. After all, as the Head of State, he is the leader of all Kenyans.

There is, however, growing suspicion about an attempt to weaponise the war on graft for political reasons. Interestingly, President Ruto and his allies had complained that some independent institutions such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) were being used in political witch-hunts. But the latest summonses by the EACC appeared to target political opponents.

The new government must intensify the war on corruption, but this should not be driven by ulterior motives or vendetta. It should go for all suspects irrespective of their political affiliation.

Also of concern is the abrupt reversal of some executive orders issued in the last days of the Uhuru Kenyatta administration. They include the decision to reinstate Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina, who had been removed following a bitter dispute over the institution’s land.

While every right-thinking Kenyan deplores extrajudicial killings, a selective approach would be disconcerting. Though numerous incidents remain unsolved, the disappearance of two Indian nationals who were linked to the Ruto election campaign has been more vigorously pursued, with former officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) coming under siege.