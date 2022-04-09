Denounce incitement to enable peaceful polls

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has a vital role of identifying and penalising troublemakers and forging general unity. It has an important oversight duty, especially during elections when politicians throw caution to the wind, threatening law and order.

Indeed, the August 9 General Election is no exception. There already have been heated exchanges between rival groups that could spell doom if not nipped in the bud. By warning Kenyans about the consequences that could befall the country, the NCIC is informed by past occurrences, especially the bloodletting after the 2007 General Election in which 1,500 Kenyans perished.

There has been an uproar since the NCIC issued a list of words and phrases it believes are likely to incite hatred during this year’s elections. Among the words, is a newly coined Kiswahili expression, hatupangwingi, which is associated with a song that Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign has embraced as its signature tune.

Inciting words

While it is true that it is careless and inciting words that have set groups against others in the past, we must also guard against actions that infringe on the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution. During elections, politicians and their supporters coin words and slogans to convey their messages. Their creativity must not be extinguished by blanket bans.

While a word such as madoadoa, has been flagged as having been used to profile certain groups or individuals for attack, any others must be proven to be equally easy to be abused. NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia and his team must be careful in determining words considered to be political expressions of hate.

The NCIC’s list of 23 such words contains some that should not be there, going by their plain interpretation. Good examples are chunga kura, meaning protect votes, and watajua hawajui (they will know that they don’t know).