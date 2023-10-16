Demolitions a betrayal of innocent homeowners

As bulldozers continue to roar, demolishing homes at Athi River, Mavoko, in Machakos County, the trauma, agony and helplessness of the thousands of owners and their families is unprecedented.

Tears flowed for the fourth day yesterday, exposing the inhumanity and callousness that words cannot easily describe. Multimillion-shilling homes have come tumbling following a court order that confirmed that the land had been grabbed.

Also knocked down are churches and private schools. Some of the owners bought the land many years ago and construction approvals have been granted since 2014.

However, feeling deep pain are the people who bought plots and used their hard-earned resources to build on them homes and commercial buildings. This is the kind of harrowing experience that leads to depression, acute anxiety, hospitalisation and even suicide.

Some critics have accused the homeowners of failing to carry out due diligence when buying the land. But they were, of course, issued with title deeds, which are official confirmation of legal ownership.

Title deeds

But as often happens during such incidents, cases of theft of materials and other properties were reported. Although arrests were made, that will not drain the sorrow hovering over a neighbourhood that had some beautiful homes.

The lifetime savings and loans that went into the construction of these homes on land reportedly owned by Portland Cement Company have gone down the drain. These homeowners have been terribly betrayed and abandoned by their own government. They sought clearance from the Lands officials and were issued with title deeds.

Sadly, the people who granted them the approvals to construct their properties were nowhere to be seen as the homes were being flattened.

The whole administration system, right from village elders to county commissioners, and Lands officers, have terribly let down these people. Where was the law enforcement intelligence, especially the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and MCAs when the land was illegally allocated? And when the plots were fenced off and homes built on them?