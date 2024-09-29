Deliver sports infrastructure

The government needs to walk the talk and deliver the sports infrastructure it has promised over the years for the benefit of the country's sportsmen and women.

While Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Kipchumba Murkomen’s assurance on stadia infrastructure is reassuring, it’s not the first time a top government official has addressed Parliament on the state of sports infrastructure in the country.

The Jubilee government promised ultra-modern sports facilities when it took charge 13 years ago, but never delivered.

It’s embarrassing that the national football team, Harambee Stars is playing its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations matches away from the country due to lack of certified venues in a country that prides itself as the largest economy in the region.

Mr Murkomen, while briefing Parliament on Thursday the state of the sporting infrastructure and Kenya’s preparedness to host several international events, said that the government will pull no stops to ensure that the ongoing construction of new stadia and renovations are completed on time.

His predecessors Hassan Wario, Rashid Echesa, Amina Mohammed and Ababu Namwamba read from the same script. Billions of funds were set aside every financial year, but there has been little to show for it.

When Mr Namwamba took charge, he alleged serious wastage and misappropriation of funds meant for the stadia and promised thorough investigations. No one knows whether any investigations were conducted.

Mr Murkomen must ensure that the ongoing construction of the new 54,000-seater Talanta Sports City at the Jamhuri Sports Complex is completed by December 2025 alongside three other training grounds at the arena.