Deliver on Safari Rally

The newly reconstituted World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally Project Steering and Organising Committees have their work cut with only three months to the event.

In a Kenya Gazette notice on Friday, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba said that members of both committees will serve for one year, starting January 4 this year.

This year’s Safari Rally will be staged from June 22 to 25 in Naivasha. Namwamba will be the chairperson of the Steering Committee and will be deputised by the Principal Secretary for Sports Jonathan Mueke.

Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) chairman Phineas Kimathi is the secretary of the Steering Committee and will also serve in the Organising Committee that will be chaired by veteran rally driver Carl “Flash” Tundo deputised by Brian Mutembei.

While changes can be a good thing, we want to believe that Namwamba’s move to reconstitute Safari Rally’s administrative set-up is wise, on merit and well-advised.

We hope extensive consultations were done involving the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and other Safari Rally Partners considering that a lot goes into the planning of this event that was the most watched in the WRC calendar for the last two years.

For the second time, the Safari Rally emerged as the most televisually attractive event in the 2022 WRC with a much gibber audience on social and mainstream media. A record 37 million Facebook page impressions last year were derived from 25 million people who watched Safari Rally.